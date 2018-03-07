'Blue's Clues' Is Making A Comeback With New Episodes

The Thinking Chair is about to get a new occupant ― “Blue’s Clues” is coming back!

Nickelodeon announced Tuesday that it has picked up 20 new episodes of the beloved children’s series with a “refreshed signature look.”

“The new, modern version of ‘Blue’s Clues’ will capture all the original’s creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum,” Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami said in a release.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer. The new “Blue’s Clues” still focuses on the puppy Blue, “who invites viewers into her animated world to help solve the day’s puzzles,” the release noted.

Variety reported that the show will likely air on Nick Jr. for the preschool set. (We have a feeling some nostalgic grownups may tune in as well.)