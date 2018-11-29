President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to paint General Motors’ plant closures as an anomaly, claiming auto companies are “pouring into the U.S.” and BMW is building “a major new plant.”

Problem is, that’s not quite true.

General Motors is very counter to what other auto, and other, companies are doing. Big Steel is opening and renovating plants all over the country. Auto companies are pouring into the U.S., including BMW, which just announced a major new plant. The U.S.A. is booming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

BMW Group Chairman and CEO Harald Krueger on Tuesday told reporters that his company could consider a second plant in the U.S. It currently runs an assembly plant in South Carolina, and will officially open a factory in Mexico next year.

“We have talked for the past few years about an engine plant to support our North American production and sales, and now with increasing production levels in North America, we are again investigating this option,” said Krueger.

Asked if any plans had been finalized, a BMW spokesman confirmed for HuffPost on Thursday that it is still considering building an engine plant in the U.S.

Bloomberg via Getty Images A worker at the BMW Manufacturing Co. plant in Greer, South Carolina, in May. Contradicting President Donald Trump's Nov. 29 claim that it has announced a new plant in the U.S., the automaker said it is only considering opening a second facility.

As far as Trump’s claim that automakers are pouring into the country, the only U.S. plant that has been announced during his administration so far has been one by Toyota-Mazda in Alabama. In his State of the Union speech he celebrated it as the first in decades, although General Motors, Toyota, Honda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Volkswagen built plants in the U.S. in recent years, USA Today reported.