Bob Corker Is Unsure If Trump Should Be Primaried In 2020

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has declined to say whether he thinks President Donald Trump should be primaried in 2020.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Sunday night, the retiring senator referred to republicanism under Trump as an “anomaly,” adding that Americans needed to be reminded about what the GOP has been about “for generations.”
“What is happening right now is not the standard Republicanism that we have had in our country for many, many years and it’s very different,” Corker said.
Corker, who was once a prominent supporter of Trump, has become increasingly ambivalent toward the president, referring to the White House as an “adult day care center” and warning that his volatile behavior could set America “on the path to World War III.”
Dubbed “Liddle Bob Corker” by the president, the senator nevertheless is undecided on whether a Democratic president would be better for America than a re-elected Trump.
He did, however, signal that for the Democrats to have a chance at securing a win in 2020, they would need to elect a centrist.
“I don’t think the Democrats, yet, are capable of electing a centrist,” he said. “It just feels like they’re being pulled to the side. But I think for some, someone like that might be appealing.”