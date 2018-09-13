President Donald Trump’s son was accused of making an anti-Semitic comment during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday after he said Woodward wrote Fear: Trump in the White House to “make three extra shekels.”

ERIC TRUMP attacks Democrats: "Anti-law enforcement, high taxes, and elimination of plastic straws is not a message that will win in November." ERIC TRUMP then dismisses WOODWARD book as "sensational nonsense" he wrote "to make 3 extra shekels." pic.twitter.com/GuTXMpPLHG

“I think that just doesn’t fit. I’m sorry,” he added. “Anyone talks like that, whether it’s a dog whistle or whatever the intent is, it’s not, part of the point of this book is that we need to have a serious debate about serious issues. And to use invective and this attack rhetoric, whatever it might be, it sets us back.”