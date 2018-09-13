POLITICS
Bob Woodward Fires Back At Eric Trump Over 'Anti-Semitic' 'Shekels' Slur

“I just hope no one would talk like that, frankly," the veteran journalist told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said Eric Trump’s rhetoric in response to his tell-all book about the Trump White House risks setting the country back.

President Donald Trump’s son was accused of making an anti-Semitic comment during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday after he said Woodward wrote Fear: Trump in the White House to “make three extra shekels.”

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Woodward responded by saying: “I just hope no one would talk like that, frankly.”

“I think that just doesn’t fit. I’m sorry,” he added. “Anyone talks like that, whether it’s a dog whistle or whatever the intent is, it’s not, part of the point of this book is that we need to have a serious debate about serious issues. And to use invective and this attack rhetoric, whatever it might be, it sets us back.”

Check out Woodward’s interview here:

