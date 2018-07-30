Bob Woodward's New Book Will Chronicle Trump's 'Harrowing' Presidency

Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images Veteran investigative reporter Bob Woodward has been working on a new book about the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency. It will be released on Sept. 11.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is working on a book about the inner workings of the Trump administration, set to be published later this year.

The new account, titled Fear: Trump in the White House, is based on hundreds of hours of interviews and will be released on Sept. 11. Publisher Simon & Schuster said the book will detail “the harrowing life inside Donald Trump’s White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies.”

“FEAR brings to light the explosive debates that drive decision-making in the Oval Office, the Situation Room, Air Force One and the White House residence,” according to a release announcing the book.

Woodward, acclaimed for his work covering the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation at The Washington Post, has authored or co-authored 18 books, all of which have been national bestsellers.

His current project has mostly been conducted under wraps, and the Post notes the journalist has been “limiting cable news appearances and attempting to stay out of the public eye” while writing it.

“Instead, the author has told friends, he’s gone back to some of the signature moves of his youthful reporting days,” the newspaper, where Woodward is still an associate editor, said Monday. “Late at night, he’s been prone to show up at important people’s houses unannounced to ask for interviews. He’s told friends that it feels like a ‘rebirth.’”

When published, Fear will be the latest in a series of revealing tell-alls about Trump’s tumultuous first months in office. The White House was forced to go on the offensive after the publications of former FBI Director James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership and journalist Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Fear is the most acute and penetrating portrait of a sitting president ever published during the first years of an administration,” Jonathan Karp, the president of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement Monday. “This is the inside story on President Trump as only Bob Woodward can tell it.”