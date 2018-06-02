Bobcats Die After ‘Rescue’ By Woman Who Says She Thought They Were Domestic Kittens

Two bobcat kittens have died after a Texas woman said she thought they were domestic kittens and took them into her home earlier this month.

“We are saddened by this tragedy but must take this important opportunity to repeat the message that wild animals should be left alone and only belong in the wild,” Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. said in a Thursday Facebook post announcing the deaths. The group had been caring for the bobcats after the family surrendered them to authorities.

Earlier this month, the kittens made headlines after San Antonio woman Jane Dinscore told city animal care workers that she found the felines in an alleyway and was attempting to rescue them, thinking they were domestic cats. However, she later changed her story, telling local media that her brother actually found them on his property in rural Atascosa County.

In both versions, Dinscore maintained she always initially believed the kittens were domestic cats. She contacted San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, she said, after the kittens started behaving aggressively, biting her and her family and ripping up milk bottles. It was then that animal care workers determined they were actually wild bobcats.

San Antonio Animal Care Services One of the two kittens shortly after Dinscore turned them over to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Dinscore received a criminal citation on May 15, local news station KSAT 12 reported. It was not immediately clear what the specific citation against her was.

Payne said it’s possible that the kittens were taken from their mother too early, increasing their susceptibility to the illness.

“Because of their history and how they came to WRR, it is impossible to know whether the bobcats received proper immunity from their mother’s colostrum ― the first milk produced by the mother ― which would have transferred antibodies to the two kittens,” he said.