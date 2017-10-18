HUFFPOST FINDS
10/18/2017 05:05 pm ET

17 Affordable Bohemian Furniture And Home Decor Sites

By Brittany Nims
KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

Is your home in need of a redesign?

There are so many furniture and home decor sites, it’s hard to know where to start when you’re on a mission for cheap and affordable home decor. While it seems like mid-century modern is the ~aesthetic of the moment, there are so many other kinds of home decor vibes out there that’ll help you design the space of your dreams.

Because boho is the trend that ebbs and flows, we’ve rounded up a collection of some of the best and most affordable boho furniture and home decor sites. Check them out, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

1. Urban Outfitters

Fall mornings with @cheebs_s. ✨🍂 #UOHome

A post shared by Urban Outfitters (@urbanoutfitters) on

Check out their collection.

2. Anthropologie

A living room with a little something for everyone 🌱#anthrohome (link in profile to shop this room)

A post shared by Anthropologie (@anthropologie) on

Check out their collection.

3. Terrain

Sending Sunday out on a high note. #designbyterrain #terraingatherings

A post shared by @shopterrain on

Check out their collection.

4. The Citizenry

Here's hoping October is as cool and cozy as @francois_et_moi's living room nook. #citizenmade

A post shared by The Citizenry (@the_citizenry) on

Check out their collection.

5. Amara

Check out their collection.

6. World Market

Check out their collection.

7. Joss and Main

Check out their collection.

8. H&M Home

Top off your kitchenware with natural wooden appliances. #HMHome #kitchen

A post shared by H&M Home (@hm_home) on

Check out their collection.

9. Target Home

 Check out their collection.

10. Oliver Bonas

Embrace the fluidity of watercolour tones with our reactive glazed Estella bowls

A post shared by Oliver Bonas (@oliverbonas) on

Check out their collection.

11. Lumens

Check out their collection.

12. Pier 1

Check out their collection.

13. LexMod

Check out their collection.

14. Apt2B

Winter is coming, but you can still get tropical in your bathroom.⠀ #makeitcozy ⠀

A post shared by Apt2B (@apt2b) on

Check out their collection.

15. Food52 Shop

Check out their collection.

16. Wayfair

Check out their collection.

17. Amazon

Check out their collection.

