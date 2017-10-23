BOO-zy Cocktails for a SPIRITED Halloween

Cocktails in boxes, zombie themed or crazy-eyed...I think it’s fair to say we have Halloween covered.
Cachaça Zombie
- 1 oz Novo Fogo Chameleon Cachaça
- 1 oz Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça
- 0.25 oz Giffard Triple Sec
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 0.5 oz orange juice
- 0.5 oz passionfruit syrup
- 1 dash Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters
- 1 dash absinthe
Shake, pour over crushed ice into a tiki mug
Perla Negra (Jim Kearns for Slowly Shirley, NYC), serves 2
2 oz Santa Teresa 1796
.5 tsp Activated charcoal
1 oz Kalamansi
1oz Orange juice
.5 oz Honey
.5 oz Ginger
1oz Arrack
Top: 2 oz Sorrel
Method: Add activated charcoal to shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sorrel. Shake with about three large ice cubes. Strain over crushed ice into vessel. Pack a lit votive candle into the crushed ice on top of the cocktail. Measure and pour the sorrel around the candle. Candle and orchids garnish
Rum Walnut Alexander (Jonathan Howard, Henly, Nashville)
1 oz- Bacardi 8 yr
1oz- Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino
1oz- Heavy Cream
Top with grated nutmeg
Oilman (El Bolero, TX)
1.5 oz Código 1530 Blanco
1.5 oz Cointreau Noir
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Agave Syrup
Gold Kosher Salt & Gold Flakes
Rock Candy
In a shaker filled with ice, add tequila, Cointreau Noir, lime juice, and agave syrup. Shake and serve into a Rocks glass with a gold salted rim. Garnish with gold flakes and stir with rock candy.
Casa Crazy Eye
1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
2 oz. Lychee Liqueur
.25 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
4 Basil Leaves
Thick rim of salt, sugar, oreo cookie crumbs* (equal parts). Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle herbs. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds. Fine strain into a small martini glass. Garnish Luxardo cherry inside lychee ball (as eye ball) through skewer. *To add sugar, salt, oreo rim – Wet rim of glass with lime wedge and agave nectar and roll rim through mixture.
Papa's Pilar Rum Fall Cocktail
1.5 oz Papa's Pilar Dark Rum
2 oz Apple Cider
.75 oz (Monin) Cinnamon Infused Simple Syrup
.5 oz Lime Juice
Served hot - use 10 oz Irish coffee mug. Served cold - use 9 oz snifter
Apple of my Irish (Pamela Wiznitzer of New York)
1.5 oz. Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur
1.5 oz. Lairds Apple Brandy
0.5 oz. Benedictine
0.5 oz. Cynar
Shake with ice. Garnish with a skewer of caramel and apple slices.
Amazombie (cocktail-in-a-box. Kate Perry of Seattle)
1 oz Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça
3/4 oz Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça
1/2 oz Novo Fogo Chameleon Cachaça
3/4 oz lime juice
1/4 oz grapefruit juice
1/4 oz cinnamon syrup
1/2 oz falernum
6 dashes açai "grenadine"
2 dashes Scrappy’s Angostura bitters
1 dash Absinthe
Açai grenadine is equal parts acai juice and sugar, simmered and well strained. Add 1/2 oz Novo Chameleon Cachaça and a dash of orange flower water.
Smokin’ Head Caesar
2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
5 oz. Clamato (Caesar) or tomato juice (Bloody Mary)
dash of Worcestershire sauce
dash of hot sauce
Ingredients for Rim Garnish:
1⁄4 tsp. salt
1⁄4 tsp. pepper
1⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika
Blood Roots Tequila (Jehangir Mehta of Graffiti Earth)
Muddle
1/2 oz Lime juice
3 slices jalapeño
Add
4 oz Tequila
3 oz Pomegranate juice
4 oz ice
Shake till chilled.
Strain into a tall champagne flute top with sprite.
Garnish: Pickled carrots, turnips and Thai chili stab in knife. Basil leaves on top.
