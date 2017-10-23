BOO-zy Cocktails for a SPIRITED Halloween

Cocktails in boxes, zombie themed or crazy-eyed...I think it’s fair to say we have Halloween covered.

Novo Fogo Cachaca

Cachaça Zombie

- 1 oz Novo Fogo Chameleon Cachaça

- 1 oz Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça

- 0.25 oz Giffard Triple Sec

- 0.75 oz lime juice

- 0.5 oz orange juice

- 0.5 oz passionfruit syrup

- 1 dash Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters

- 1 dash absinthe

Shake, pour over crushed ice into a tiki mug

Nick Vorderman

Perla Negra (Jim Kearns for Slowly Shirley, NYC), serves 2

2 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.5 tsp Activated charcoal

1 oz Kalamansi

1oz Orange juice

.5 oz Honey

.5 oz Ginger

1oz Arrack

Top: 2 oz Sorrel

Method: Add activated charcoal to shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sorrel. Shake with about three large ice cubes. Strain over crushed ice into vessel. Pack a lit votive candle into the crushed ice on top of the cocktail. Measure and pour the sorrel around the candle. Candle and orchids garnish

Angelina Hobbs @hazyfocus

Rum Walnut Alexander (Jonathan Howard, Henly, Nashville)

1 oz- Bacardi 8 yr

1oz- Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino

1oz- Heavy Cream

Top with grated nutmeg

Oilman ( El Bolero, TX)

1.5 oz Código 1530 Blanco

1.5 oz Cointreau Noir

.5 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Gold Kosher Salt & Gold Flakes

Rock Candy

In a shaker filled with ice, add tequila, Cointreau Noir, lime juice, and agave syrup. Shake and serve into a Rocks glass with a gold salted rim. Garnish with gold flakes and stir with rock candy.

Courtesy of Casamigos Tequila

Casa Crazy Eye

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

2 oz. Lychee Liqueur

.25 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

4 Basil Leaves

Thick rim of salt, sugar, oreo cookie crumbs* (equal parts). Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle herbs. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds. Fine strain into a small martini glass. Garnish Luxardo cherry inside lychee ball (as eye ball) through skewer. *To add sugar, salt, oreo rim – Wet rim of glass with lime wedge and agave nectar and roll rim through mixture.

Papa's Pilar Rum

Papa's Pilar Rum Fall Cocktail

1.5 oz Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

2 oz Apple Cider

.75 oz (Monin) Cinnamon Infused Simple Syrup

.5 oz Lime Juice

Served hot - use 10 oz Irish coffee mug. Served cold - use 9 oz snifter

Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur

Apple of my Irish (Pamela Wiznitzer of New York)

1.5 oz. Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur

1.5 oz. Lairds Apple Brandy

0.5 oz. Benedictine

0.5 oz. Cynar

Shake with ice. Garnish with a skewer of caramel and apple slices.

Novo Fogo Cachaça

Amazombie (cocktail-in-a-box. Kate Perry of Seattle)

1 oz Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça

3/4 oz Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça

1/2 oz Novo Fogo Chameleon Cachaça

3/4 oz lime juice

1/4 oz grapefruit juice

1/4 oz cinnamon syrup

1/2 oz falernum

6 dashes açai "grenadine"

2 dashes Scrappy’s Angostura bitters

1 dash Absinthe

Açai grenadine is equal parts acai juice and sugar, simmered and well strained. Add 1/2 oz Novo Chameleon Cachaça and a dash of orange flower water.

Crystal Head Vodka

Smokin’ Head Caesar

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

5 oz. Clamato (Caesar) or tomato juice (Bloody Mary)

dash of Worcestershire sauce

dash of hot sauce

Ingredients for Rim Garnish:

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. pepper

1⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika

Blood Roots Tequila (Jehangir Mehta of Graffiti Earth)

Muddle

1/2 oz Lime juice

3 slices jalapeño

Add

4 oz Tequila

3 oz Pomegranate juice

4 oz ice

Shake till chilled.

Strain into a tall champagne flute top with sprite.