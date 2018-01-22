Boston TV Station Posts Aaron Hernandez Photo To Celebrate Patriots' Win

Oops.

Boston’s ABC affiliate WCVB tweeted the New England Patriots’ AFC title game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with an action photo of the late Aaron Hernandez.

The tweet was eventually deleted, but not before the Twitterverse noticed.

Hernandez in April hanged himself in prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder. He last played for the Patriots in a 2013 playoff game.

The photo originated from a 2011 preseason game between the Jags and the Pats. Hernandez had fumbled the ball and it was about to be recovered by the Jags’ Rod Isaac, according to the caption.

Elsa via Getty Images

So how in the heck did this happen?

The station said an unidentified news service “accidentally” posted the picture on its social media, and called the error “embarrassing & unacceptable.”