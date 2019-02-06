Pink Just Gave Ellen DeGeneres A Preview Of Her New Album

Pink surprised fans on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” by performing an impromptu snippet of a new and as-yet-unreleased song.

The pop superstar introduced the track as “Walk Me Home,” the first single from her forthcoming album, “Hurts to Be Human.” And while she’s used to performing to sold-out crowds in stadiums around the world, her vocals were on point, even without any instrumental accompaniment.

Due out in April, “Hurts to Be Human” is the follow-up to 2017’s “Beautiful Trauma﻿” and finds Pink looking to her inner struggles for inspiration.

“If I was truly happy, I would be useless,” the three-time Grammy winner said. “Does art ever come from happiness? Pain is a catalyst for change and it’s a motivator and it’s something worth talking about.”

The interview aired one day after Pink accepted her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles.

Though DeGeneres introduced Pink with a powerful speech at Tuesday’s ceremony, the star said she was “crawling out of my skin” at the event as she isn’t comfortable receiving compliments.

“I don’t accept praise,” she said. “It’s not how I learn. Positive reinforcement doesn’t work on me.”

As reluctant as Pink is to embrace accolades, more are on the way in her imminent future.