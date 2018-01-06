'Disgruntled' Boy Trolls Teacher With Genius Holiday Assignment Answers

Pretty much all children would agree that holiday homework totally sucks.

So one young boy in Bangkok, Thailand, was likely speaking out for kids worldwide with these genius assignment answers.

Seven-year-old Angus let his teacher know exactly how he felt about having to study over the holidays by turning a request to create 10 sentences from a list of words into an amusing rant.

Lisa Vale shared her son’s efforts online Friday:

Reminded my kid he needed to do his homework he put off for 3 wks during break. This is his finished work. Only 7 and already #TrollingHisTeacher 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DQPipi30UU — Lisa Vale (@LisaVale) January 5, 2018

Angus “came up with the idea himself as he was a bit disgruntled about having to do any homework during the winter break,” Vale told HuffPost on Saturday.

She said Angus repeatedly put the assignment off over his three week break and was “in a foul mood” on finally starting it. “But as I was cleaning up round the house I heard him giggle more and more until by the end of it he was in hysterics and proudly exclaimed, ‘Done!’”

Vale couldn’t help but laugh at the outcome, she added. It was “hard not to.”

Angus’ teacher at the St. Andrews International School is yet to see the fruits of his labor. Class resumes Monday “so we’ll see what she has to say about that,” said Vale. Her son’s answers went down well with fellow tweeters, however:

