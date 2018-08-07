Boy's Remains Found At Raided New Mexico Compound

“He’s sick. He needs his medications,” she said. “He needs everything. I don’t know if he’s alive, or he is, well, I don’t know his condition now. So please, please, I need your help to find my husband and my son.”

The FBI had placed the compound under surveillance two months ago, Hogrefe said, but didn’t have enough evidence to conduct a raid. Police received a search warrant last week after seeing a third-party message from someone on the compound that said, “We are starving and need food and water.”