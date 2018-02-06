10 BPA-Free Food Storage Containers You Can Feel Good About Using

Whether you’re storing leftovers, dry goods, baby food, pantry staples, or even dog food, you want to use products you can feel good about. That means choosing sustainable alternatives to paper towels and plastic bags, as well as food storage containers that aren’t made with BPA.

BPA stands for bisphenol A, and it’s an industrial chemical that’s been used in plastics and resins since the 1960s, according to the Mayo Clinic. Though the FDA has said that BPA is safe at the very low levels that occur in some foods that’ve been stored in containers produced with it, many consumers are choosing to limit their exposure while research on its effects continues.

If you’re looking to limit your use of BPA plastics, food storage containers are an easy place to start. Take a look below at 10 of our favorite BPA-free food storage container sets:

1 OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Pop Container Set - $50 Jet Designed for modular use, these stackable and space-saving food storage containers are perfect for countertops and pantries. Get them here

2 Rubbermaid Brilliance Sandwich Container Combo Kit - $15 Target These airtight containers are stain and odor-resistant, and include ventilating lids so you can reheat food without removing the lid. Get them here

3 Rubbermaid 8-Piece Modular Canisters - $30 Jet These modular canisters can store leftovers and pantry goods. They're dishwasher safe, and one lid fits multiple bases -- solving your lost-lid problem. Get them here

4 Bormioli Rocco Frigoverre 6-Piece Square Glass Food Storage Set - $32 Target Though the lid isn't microwaveable, all pieces are dishwasher safe. Get them here

5 Joseph Nest Storage Set Of 6 Food Storage Containers - $35 Target This 12-piece container set includes 6 nesting food storage containers, so they don't take up precious storage space. Get them here

6 Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage 16-Piece Set - $23 Amazon Made in the USA, these glass storage containers are microwave, pre-heated oven, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher safe. Get them here

7 Pyrex 20-Piece Food Storage Set - $23 Amazon Glass doesn't absorb stains or odors, and these nesting containers can be stacked for convenient storage. They're freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher safe. Get them here

8 Wean Green Wean Bowls Garden Pack Set Of 4 - $16 Jet These perfectly proportioned bowls are ideal for fresh fruits and snacks, and are perfectly sized to fit into any lunch box. Get them here

9 Kinetic GoGreen Glasslock Elements 18-Piece Set - $44 Target These glass food storage containers include lids with ventilation, and can be used in both the oven and the glass. Get them here

10 Kinetic GoGreen Glasslock Elements 6-Piece Food Storage Container Set - $40 Jet These glass food storage containers include lids with ventilation, and can be used in both the oven and the glass. Get them here