To be a fly on the wall for that viewing party.

On Saturday in LA, actor Brad Pitt offered up over a hundred grand for the chance to watch an episode of “Game Of Thrones” with Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke.

Pitt’s bid of $125,000 was part of a charity event for J/P Haitian Relief Organization & Disaster Relief Organization, founded by Sean Penn to help relief efforts after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Brad Pitt, Jeff Bezos and Sean Penn attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala.

The event was attended by celebs like Lena Dunham, Jason Segel, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Clarke’s “Thrones” co-star Kit Harington.

Pitt initially bid $80,000, then increased that to $90,000. After Harrington offered to join Clarke and the winning bidder, Pitt raised his bid to $120,000.

Unfortunately for Pitt (but fortunately for the people of Haiti), an unidentified individual won the auction by outbidding him and putting up $160,000 to watch “Game Of Thrones” with Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington.

That’s a large sum to watch one episode, but ultimately for a good cause. By night’s end, the gala raised an astounding $37 million to fund J/P HRO’s relief efforts in Haiti.