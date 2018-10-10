The Breakout Star Of ‘A Star Is Born’ Is Bradley Cooper’s Real-Life Dog

And the award for the Best Good Boy in a film goes to … Bradley Cooper’s dog.
Cooper cast his actual, real-life canine companion, Charlie, to play the part of the dog shared by Cooper’s character Jack and his onscreen love, Ally (Lady Gaga) in his directorial debut, “A Star is Born.”
Charlie is in a handful of emotional scenes through out the movie, and Cooper told People earlier this month that in the movie Jack and Ally don’t have children, but Charlie is “part of their story,” in a way a that a child would be.
The pooch clearly has some serious acting chops because people on Twitter can’t stop talking about him.
But although many people have been sharing this particular image from the movie, the pup in this scene isn’t actually Cooper’s dog:
That image shows a puppy who plays a young version of Charlie in the movie, according to BuzzFeed. Cooper’s dog, Charlie, plays adult Charlie in the film. Here’s what Charlie looks like IRL:
All of the accolades for Charlie have been like a big collective belly rub for the movie’s breakout star.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has praised Cooper for the casting by naming the actor, 43, the first-ever recipient of its Compassion in Film Award.
“Bradley Cooper’s happy, adorable, and much-loved dog steals the spotlight ― and viewers’ hearts ― in this film because it’s clear that he loved being with his real-life ‘dad,’” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a release. “PETA has witnessed so much abuse and neglect of dogs, both on and off set, that we’re hoping Cooper’s kind decision sets a precedent for all of Hollywood to follow.”