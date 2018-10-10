The Breakout Star Of ‘A Star Is Born’ Is Bradley Cooper’s Real-Life Dog

And the award for the Best Good Boy in a film goes to … Bradley Cooper’s dog.

Cooper cast his actual, real-life canine companion, Charlie, to play the part of the dog shared by Cooper’s character Jack and his onscreen love, Ally (Lady Gaga) in his directorial debut, “A Star is Born.”

Charlie is in a handful of emotional scenes through out the movie, and Cooper told People earlier this month that in the movie Jack and Ally don’t have children, but Charlie is “part of their story,” in a way a that a child would be.

The pooch clearly has some serious acting chops because people on Twitter can’t stop talking about him.

But although many people have been sharing this particular image from the movie, the pup in this scene isn’t actually Cooper’s dog:

WARNER BROS An adorable Charlie imposter, apparently.

That image shows a puppy who plays a young version of Charlie in the movie, according to BuzzFeed. Cooper’s dog, Charlie, plays adult Charlie in the film. Here’s what Charlie looks like IRL:

Bradley Cooper’s dog is so cute wow 😭 pic.twitter.com/bXK05la71n — Sunshine Riptide (@abigail_norton) October 10, 2018

All of the accolades for Charlie have been like a big collective belly rub for the movie’s breakout star.

I swear, if Bradley Cooper’s dog doesn’t win Best Supporting Actor this year I’m gonna drop out of film school pic.twitter.com/ue3rSrD66z — Parmesan Goblin (@slylingual24) October 7, 2018

when I found out Charlie is Bradley Cooper's dog in real life. #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/ZHFVjlDROe — spookaye 👻 (@kayeisme) October 7, 2018

Seeing a star is born again three times this week because I fucking love that dog. — Josh 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@Josh_Pasquale) October 8, 2018

YES I saw #AStarIsBorn this weekend and NO I cannot stop thinking about Bradley Cooper's dog — Lynn Chen (@MsLynnChen) October 8, 2018

heart exploded when I learned Charlie from A Star is Born is BCOOP’S REAL LIFE PUP. 12/10 good actor and good boy. pic.twitter.com/amlgtagtqJ — Kayla Foley (@llayla) October 9, 2018

A Star is Born should've been approx. 45 minutes longer. all just scenes of Charlie the dog. — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) October 10, 2018

Anyone else think about sweet Charlie from a Star is born and just wanna break down for seven hours bc I do. pic.twitter.com/ja1POK2lwY — 𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@phoenixdeans) October 10, 2018

I really enjoyed #AStarIsBorn, but man I loved that dog. I need a sequel where Charlie becomes the new "It" dog in Hollywood and his success threatens to unravel his happy life. "A Star is Born 2: The Barkest Hour." pic.twitter.com/Ozf6s4pMVD — brent black (@brentblack) October 10, 2018

me wide awake at 2am thinking about bradley cooper’s dog is sitting outside the garage during that God forsaken scene in A Star Is Born pic.twitter.com/mjxW4DZYsp — Carli Black (@carlibIack) October 8, 2018

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has praised Cooper for the casting by naming the actor, 43, the first-ever recipient of its Compassion in Film Award.