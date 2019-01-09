Bradley Cooper Makes History With BAFTA Nominations For 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper may have gotten the cold shoulder at the Golden Globes over the weekend, but he received the warmest of welcomes across the pond on Wednesday.

The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, or BAFTAs, were announced in London ahead of the 72nd annual ceremony in February. With that, the multi-hyphenate Hollywood hitmaker can add record-breaker to his list of accomplishments.

For his work on the acclaimed romance “A Star Is Born,” which received a total of seven BAFTA nominations, Cooper himself was named in five categories: Best Film, Leading Actor, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay and Original Music.

“What we think is a first is that Bradley Cooper has been nominated for producer, director, writer, actor and composer,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s director of awards and membership, told The Hollywood Reporter.

George Clooney previously held the record for BAFTA nominations for his 2005 historical drama “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Cooper was shut out at the Golden Globes on Sunday, forfeiting Best Actor and Best Picture awards to the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “A Star Is Born,” which had been heavily favored, picked up a single trophy for Best Original Song.

Cooper, however, seemed to be taking the poor showing in stride, praising Malek’s performance as the Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Awards on Tuesday night.

“I’m a huge fan of [‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer] Graham King, and he worked so hard, so I’m so happy for him,” Cooper told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And Rami Malek is an incredible actor. It’s an incredible room. I was actually able to be there with Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett, I mean, Denzel Washington ― it’s crazy.”

Yorgos Lanthimos’ period piece “The Favourite,” meanwhile, dominated the BAFTAs with 12 nominations across major categories, picking up nods for its trio of leads, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, in addition to Best Original Screenplay, Outstanding British Film, Best Film and Best Director.

The awards honored a familiar crop of nominees, with the exception of Viola Davis, who scored a Leading Actress nod for her performance in the Steve McQueen-directed heist film “Widows,” and Spike Lee, who was nominated for his first-ever BAFTA in the Best Director category for “BlackKklansman.”