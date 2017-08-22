Some people call it breakfast for dinner, others ― like Turk on Scrubs ― call it brinner. One thing we can all agree on is that it’s great.

Breakfast for dinner is great for many reasons. For one, breakfast foods are generally easier to make than dinner foods, so it makes the whole feeding yourself at the end of the day thing easier. Second, it can help break you out of your dinner rut. And third, it means you can eat all of these foods tonight.