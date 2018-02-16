ENTERTAINMENT
02/16/2018 01:32 pm ET

Aaron Paul And Lauren Parsekian Welcome First Child Together

The two are clearly smitten with their baby girl.

By Carly Ledbetter

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul  is officially a “Breaking Dad” now. 

The 38-year-old actor and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to People. The couple named their baby girl Story Annabelle Paul.

The actor and co-founder of the Kind Campaign both shared pictures of Story on their Instagram accounts over the past week. 

Parsekian posted a photo of her husband holding their daughter and captioned it, “I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever.” 

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” she wrote in another photo. 

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Paul also posted pictures of Story on his account, calling her “My heart.” It seems like these two are simply smitten.

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

The pair has been married since 2013, and announced that they were expecting a child in September 2017. 

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Paul said in his sweet announcement. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.” 

Congratulations to the happy family! 

RELATED...

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities 'Breaking Bad' Family And Relationships Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul And Lauren Parsekian Welcome First Child Together

CONVERSATIONS