MONEY
09/12/2018 01:45 pm ET

How To Handle Money During A Breakup, Divorce Or Death

Don't say goodbye to your credit score, too.
French bulldog isolated over blue background, retouched
Petr_Joura via Getty Images
In A Nasty Divorce, Who Gets The Dog?
By Ann Brenoff
Our pets are more like our kids than our property. The law doesn't see it that way.
Closeup of rings on broken model house on wood representing relationship difficulties
AndreyPopov via Getty Images
How to Split Home Value in a Divorce
By NerdWallet
widow bringing roses to a grave in a cemetery
Andrew Bret Wallis via Getty Images
5 Pieces Of Bad Financial Advice Widows Hear A Lot
By Ann Brenoff
Friends may be well-meaning, but still wrong.
Janie Campbell
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living)
