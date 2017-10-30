Breast Cancer Awareness: What It Means For African-American Women

Screening can be costly and time consuming. Three out of every ten women – regardless of race – do not get regular mammograms. Low income levels, lack of access to a convenient mammography center, the absence of a regular health insurance provider, lack of child care and the inability to leave work all contribute to missed breast cancer screenings, which are really missed life-saving opportunities to detect early stage cancer. If you’ve skipped screenings because you don’t have the time or money, see a nurse practitioner and discuss ways to make screening more accessible. In the meantime, keep up with your self-exams at home and remember that 40 percent of diagnosed breast cancer is detected by women who discover a lump on their own.

Mammograms are important, but so is the follow-up. The good news is African American women are more diligent than ever about getting their mammograms. In fact, nearly 70 percent over the age of 40 have had a mammogram in the last two years. The bad news is African American women are less inclined to follow up after a mammogram, even if they receive abnormal results, and this can lead to a worse prognosis. If you checked the mammogram box but didn’t meet with a provider to discuss findings and next steps, your work is not done. See your nurse practitioner to develop a plan for early detection.