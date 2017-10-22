"Breast Cancer Taught Me to Put Myself First": Christina Falck Armstrong

“I used to put others first. In this, tried to be the answer to everyone’s question, I now put myself first and listen to my body.” - Christine Falck Armstrong

MK: Who is Christina Falck Armstrong?

CFA: I am a wife, stepmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. I am also a survivor, hard worker, and passionate advocate. I’m also a goof ball and someone who loves music and the outdoors.

MK: How old were you when you were diagnosed?

CFA: I was 38 when I was diagnosed with Stage 2, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

CFA: After finding out, I instantly went into problem solving mode, in order to arm myself with as much information I could.

MK: What do you wish you'd known before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

CFA: Prevention is key – there is so much we can do to keep ourselves healthy.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

CF: I am more aware of my health. Before I was diagnosed, I was already passionate about reading up on health and wellness, though I wasn’t implementing much of it. After my diagnosis, I began to implement many good habits as I could, into my life.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

CFA: Ironically, because of my passion for health and wellness, I had accepted a job with Prevent Cancer Foundation right before my diagnosis. They are a 501c3 nonprofit based outside of Washington, DC, and the only non-profit in the United States focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection. On my first day, I had to tell my manager that I didn’t know what was around the corner, but chemotherapy was starting soon. They lifted me up and shared the best resources and connections. They even threw me a hat and scarf party after I lost all my hair. Now, I am more committed to the mission than even before.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

CFA: Standard – as in standard-care treatment. I believe in the need for baseline principles and that research is needed to support administered treatments. I realize millions of dollars in clinical trials drive how we best treat patients in a conventional setting. I understand that the medical field must follow certain guidelines or risk losing their license and practice; however, I am not the same person as the other thousands of patients. I may have a different lifestyle or genetic makeup. What works for someone else, may not work for my situation. While I understand personalized care is costly in conventional settings, integrative doctors, holistic practitioners, and Ayurveda teachers have been implementing personalized care for generations.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

CFA: Cancer is not a death sentence. It’s hard enough to be told you have cancer. What’s more exhausting is when people around you look at you or talk to you as if you’re going to die. We all are going to die at some point, but just because I had this awful diagnosis, doesn’t mean it’s going to take my life away today. When I was undergoing treatment, I kept the news somewhat private, not because I didn’t want people to know but because it was exhausting rehashing everything I was going through. At certain times, I found myself comforting others when it was hard enough just getting out of bed some days after chemo treatments with my hair falling out in all directions!

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

CFA: It’s important for me to help others with a diagnosis because complete strangers, many survivors offered me so much support - invaluable information, support, compassion, and guidance to help me when I needed it most. I continue to listen to the experience of others and hope that I can pay it forward. In belonging to a few online forums, what stands out the most to me is the emotional trauma woman face from a diagnosis and challenges of choices on surgery and fertility, particularly young women.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

CFA: A lot of information will be thrown at you all at once. Take a deep breath (lots of them actually). Take your time to make decisions. You have options – even if only one course was presented to you. There are conventional options, stand-care options, clinical trial options, alternative options, integrative options, and holistic options. You didn’t get cancer in a day or because of one thing. Make choices that work for you. Make choices based on your gut – not what anyone else says (not your significant other, best friend, parent, or doctor). Every single person’s journey is different, and yours will be too. Once you’ve selected your healing journey, enlist people to walk with you. Yes, it does change your life, though you can control how it changes your life.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

CFA: Yes. I believe progress is possible.

MK: What one word defines you?