45 Too-Real Breastfeeding Moments From Famous Moms

In April 2018, Jamie-Lynn Sigler talked about stopping breastfeeding her son so that she could go back on medication for multiple sclerosis in an Instagram post "What sucks is that I live with a disease that makes decisions for me a lot, and with breastfeeding I took SUCH pride that I was able to do something really awesome with this body that I am constantly at war with," she wrote. "This little guys tummy is struggling with the formula, and I KNOW we will both be fine, but I’m emotionally having to deal with the guilt and sadness that is coming along with weaning us both off this magical time."