45 Too-Real Breastfeeding Moments From Famous Moms

Despite what the celebrity news says, stars are typically not “just like us.” But when it comes to breastfeeding, regular moms can often relate to their famous counterparts.
In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, we’ve compiled a collection of memorable breastfeeding moments from celebrity moms like Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen. Here are 45 famous women who shared their nursing experiences and helped normalize breastfeeding.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
23 Alyssa Milano
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30 Karolína Kurková
Taking a moment today to give thanks for the gift of breastfeeding 🙏🏻 Nature had things figured out long before we did and I believe there is no better source of nutrition for our babies than a mother’s milk, when we are able to breastfeed. It’s not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up! It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey. I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!! ❤️❤️❤️ I would love to see your #breastfeedingselfie, post or tag a friend who is #breastfeeding XOXO, KK #14weeksandcounting #kkhealthyliving #kkstyle #kkbbaby2 #grateful
-
31 Brooklyn Decker
-
-
-
-
-
36 Kourtney Kardashian
-
-
-
-
40 Gwen Stefani
-
-
-
-
-