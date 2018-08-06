PARENTING
45 Too-Real Breastfeeding Moments From Famous Moms

These celebrities opened up about the highs and lows of nursing.
By Caroline Bologna

Despite what the celebrity news says, stars are typically not “just like us.” But when it comes to breastfeeding, regular moms can often relate to their famous counterparts. 

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, we’ve compiled a collection of memorable breastfeeding moments from celebrity moms like Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen. Here are 45 famous women who shared their nursing experiences and helped normalize breastfeeding.  

  • 1 Chrissy Teigen
    In July 2018, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo on Instagram that shows her nursing her son Miles while also "feeding" her daughter Luna's doll. "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," she wrote in the caption. 

    Teigen has been very open about her breastfeeding journey. Back in 2016, she posted a hilarious Instagram photo of her clutching her breasts on Disneyland's Splash Mountain ride. The caption reads, “MY MILK.”
  • 2 Serena Williams
    Serena Williams opened up about her decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter during a July 2018 press conference.

    “I literally sat Olympia in my arms and I talked to her and we prayed about it,” she said. “And I told her, ‘Look, I’m gonna stop. Mommy has to do this.’ I cried a little bit — not as much as I thought I [would]. And she was fine.”
  • 3 Khloe Kardashian
    Khloe Kardashian lamented her breastfeeding experience on Twitter in July 2018. "I had to stop breast feeding it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly," she tweeted.

    "It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breast feed. My experience was very different," she wrote, referring to her older sister Kourtney. Khloe added that she had worked with a lactation specialist and tried "every trick in the book."
  • 4 Jamie-Lynn Sigler
    In April 2018, Jamie-Lynn Sigler talked about stopping breastfeeding her son so that she could go back on medication for multiple sclerosis in an Instagram post

    "What sucks is that I live with a disease that makes decisions for me a lot, and with breastfeeding I took SUCH pride that I was able to do something really awesome with this body that I am constantly at war with," she wrote. "This little guys tummy is struggling with the formula, and I KNOW we will both be fine, but I’m emotionally having to deal with the guilt and sadness that is coming along with weaning us both off this magical time."
  • 5 Amal Clooney
    Amal Clooney spoke about the challenges of breastfeeding twins during her cover interview for the May 2018 issue of Vogue

    “When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two,” she explained. “I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”
  • 6 Jessica Alba
    In February 2018, Jessica Alba shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son Hayes in a Target dressing room. In the photo, she pointed out her "tired eyes" as a postpartum mom. 

    In her 2013 book, The Honest Life, written after the births of her first two children, Alba said, “I breastfed as long as I could, but not as long as I wanted. I had to get back to work, and I wasn’t able to keep it going.”
  • 7 Mindy Kaling
    Mindy Kaling posted two breastfeeding-related Instagram stories while promoting "A Wrinkle in Time" in February 2018. "The loneliest breast pump,” she captioned one photo of her pump on a chair, adding, “That all day press junket new mom life.” 

    Another photo featured the actress holding an unidentified part of her pump. “What are you?" she wrote. "Breast pump part mysteries.”
  • 8 Kristen Bell
    In 2017, Kristen Bell shared a hilarious story about the time she skipped pumping for a day for a role. “It was mildly painful, but it was worth it,” she said. “This was my version of Christian Bale losing 125 pounds or something.”

    When Bell hosted the 2014 CMT Awards, she gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into her "new backstage beauty routine﻿" -- a breast pump.
  • 9 Pink

    A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

    In 2017, Pink opened up about breastfeeding shamers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She told the host, "[People have] strong opinions about things that don’t affect their life at all. I’m feeding my kid. Would you rather him scream? Because he’s very capable of that, too.”

    Pink has posted multiple breastfeeding selfies on Instagram since welcoming her son Jameson in December 2016. Some standout photos included a "brelfie" on a hike, a pre-show #PumpUpTheJams pic and one in the makeup chair. She also shared breastfeeding photos when her daughter Willow was a baby.
  • 10 Kelly Rowland
    Kelly Rowland wrote about breastfeeding in her 2017 book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened).

    In the book, she recalled nursing her son Titan, who was born in 2014. “All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified’) by the transformation of the boobs,” she wrote. “My nipples were HUGE ― we are talking the size of Frisbees ― and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing. My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could’ve swung them over my shoulders.”
  • 11 Amber Tamblyn
    Amber Tamblyn got real about the messiness of breastfeeding in 2017 when she posted a selfie on Instagram that showed off her milk-stained shirt.
  • 12 Amanda Seyfried
    Amanda Seyfried settled the breastfeeding vs. bottle-feeding debate on Twitter in 2017. "Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement," she tweeted.

    She also tweeted parts of a 2016 Quartz article from writer Maureen Shaw about the double standard in society's sexualization of breasts: "Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake."
  • 13 Peta Murgatroyd
    In 2017, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that captures one of the pitfalls of breastfeeding.  

    "Oh the joys of motherhood,” she wrote in the caption. “Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads."
  • 14 Claire Foy
    Claire Foy opened up about her experience breastfeeding while filming "The Crown" in a 2017 interview with British Vogue

    “On the first day of filming, I found myself halfway up a Scottish mountain with engorged boobs and no way of getting down to feed my baby,” she said. “I had to ring my husband and tell him to give her formula. ... [A]s I sat in a Land Rover trying to get my broken breast pump to work, I felt I’d made the worst mistake of my life.”
  • 15 Molly Sims

    A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on

    Molly Sims posted a selfie in which she nursed her infant son Grey in 2017. The caption stated, “BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!”

    The supermodel also talked about her struggles with breastfeeding her first child in an interview with Fit Pregnancy for her February/March 2015 cover issue. “When Brooks was born, my milk never came in, and I tried to breastfeed for three months. I felt awful and ashamed. I wanted to breastfeed because it’s so good for the baby, so I worked with a lactation specialist," Sims explained. "After three months, she said, ‘You’re done. You don’t have any milk.’ I’ll try breastfeeding again, but if it doesn’t work, I won’t push it.”
  • 16 Roselyn Sanchez
    Before co-hosting the Latin Grammy Awards in 2017, Roselyn Sanchez posted a Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding baby son Dylan ahead of the show.

    "Today is going to be crazy amazing!! Pero lo primero es primero... nursing baby Dylan to start my day right!" she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #workingmom.
  • 17 Olivia Wilde

    A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

    In 2016, Olivia Wilde put a picture of herself pumping breast milk into mason jars for her 7-week-old daughter, Daisy, on Instagram. Also that year, she posted a breastfeeding selfie with her little "drinking buddy."

    In the September 2014 issue of Glamour, Wilde talked about her experience breastfeeding her then-4-month-old son Otis. Accompanying the interview was a stunning image of her nursing him.
  • 18 Emily Blunt
    In a 2016 interview with InStyle, Emily Blunt got real about breastfeeding and the chaos of raising a toddler and an infant. “I’m still breastfeeding, so I am hungry all the time,” she said.

    “After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week," she continued. "And then John and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner' ... I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.”
  • 19 Tatyana Ali
    Tatyana Ali opened up about breastfeeding in a 2016 interview with Essence. "I decided to breastfeed solely, so that is really what my schedule is [all about],” Ali said.

    “You know, it’s something that is not necessarily instinctive, like there are messes and there are different techniques and styles,” she added. “Then you have to learn the style of your baby and how much they want to eat. The learning curve has been huge.”
  • 20 Alanis Morissette

    A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on

    In 2016, Alanis Morissette posted a photo of herself nursing her daughter Onyx while wearing an "I Voted" sticker on her breast. 

    Two years earlier, Morissette celebrated World Breastfeeding Week with a joyful breastfeeding photo. The singer wrote about her support for attachment parenting in 2012. That same year, appearing on "The Billy Bush Show," she said, "I breastfeed and I'll be breastfeeding until my son is finished and he weans."
  • 21 Liv Tyler

    Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift.

    A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

    Two weeks after Liv Tyler and her fiancé, David Gardner, welcomed their daughter Lula Rose in 2016, the actress posted a sweet breastfeeding selfie on Instagram.
  • 22 Adele
    Adele opened up about her breastfeeding experience and the pressure on moms to nurse during a London performance in 2016. 

    “The pressure on us is fucking ridiculous,” she said. “And all those people who put pressure on us, you can go fuck yourselves, all right? Because it’s hard. Some of us can’t do it. I managed about nine weeks with my boobs.”

    “All I wanted to do was breastfeed and then I couldn’t and then I felt like, ‘If I was in the jungle now back in the day, my kid would be dead because my milk’s gone,’” she added.
  • 23 Alyssa Milano

    In honor of #wbw2016. #normalizebreastfeeding.

    A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

    Alyssa Milano is a very vocal breastfeeding advocate. In honor of World Breastfeeding Week 2016, she posted several "brelfies" to #normalizebreastfeeding.

    Milano also made headlines in fall 2014 when she posted two different photos of herself breastfeeding daughter Elizabella. In April 2015, she tweeted about an incident at a London airport when she was not permitted to bring her pumped breast milk through security. She also defended a mother's right to breastfeed in public during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show."
  • 24 Thandie Newton

    Perfect happiness @latitudefest This is what my body is made for. And the rest is my choice. #Freedom

    A photo posted by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on

    Thandie Newton posted a breastfeeding selfie in July 2016. "This is what my body is made for," she wrote in the caption. "And the rest is my choice. #Freedom."
  • 25 Maya Rudolph
    While promoting "The Angry Birds Movie" in 2016, Maya Rudolph talked about parenting in general and breastfeeding in particular. 

    “My mother breastfed me — there’s like folklore about it, people always say, ‘I remember your mother used to breastfeed you!’ — probably until I was about 4," she said. "So I just thought my kids would be hanging off me for years, but they were all like, ‘I’m done!’”
  • 26 Audrina Patridge
    Audrina Patridge posted a breastfeeding selfie with her daughter on Instagram in 2016. “Breastfeeding was the most painful thing,” she told People. “For me, it was more painful than the C-section! The first two to three weeks were excruciating, but I got through it!”
  • 27 Mila Kunis
    While promoting "Bad Moms" in 2016, Mila Kunis revealed that she received "shameful" looks from strangers while breastfeeding her daughter, Wyatt, in public.

    “In the States and in our culture, we sexualize the breast so much that there’s an aspect of it that people just don’t know how to wrap their head around the idea of showing your breast in public,” she said, adding, "If it’s not for you, don’t look.”
  • 28 Padma Lakshmi

    A shout out to working Moms everywhere!! #TBT #topchefmemories #littehands #nursing

    A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

    In 2016, Padma Lakshmi posted a throwback photo that shows her multitasking while nursing her baby daughter. "This is a shout out to working Moms everywhere!!" she wrote in the caption.
  • 29 Tess Holliday

    My friend @jackiedunnsmith snapped this photo of me breastfeeding Bowie today & it makes my heart swell 💕💖💕 #normalizebreastfeeding #bowiejuniper

    A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🌹 (@tessholliday) on

    Since welcoming her son Bowie in 2016, model Tess Holliday has posted several breastfeeding photos on Instagram, including one of her nursing on the job at a photo shoot.
  • 30 Karolína Kurková
    Model Karolína Kurková posted a "brelfie" in February 2016. In the caption, she invited others to share their own breastfeeding photos.

    "It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey," she wrote of her breastfeeding experience. "I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!!"

