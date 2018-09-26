Kavanaugh Releases Calendar In Effort To Prove He Didn't Assault Christine Blasey Ford

Lawyers for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday released pages of his calendar from the summer of 1982, attempting to back up Kavanaugh’s denial of Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that he sexually assaulted her at a party that summer when they were in high school.

The calendar does not mention the house party, although it’s possible the then 17-year-old Kavanaugh would not have noted the gathering at the time. According to Blasey, five people in all attended the party, including Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, who has also denied the incident.

Judge, who wrote about their high school debauchery in a memoir, appears several times in Kavanaugh’s calendar pages. The documents, first reported on by USA Today, list various high school activities, from sports games and beach trips to sleepovers and college interviews.

The calendar pages, submitted Tuesday night to the Senate Judiciary Committee, are part of an effort by Kavanaugh and Republican allies to exonerate the nominee and discredit Blasey’s allegation.

Defenders of Kavanaugh have also claimed that Blasey may have mistaken him for someone else, and that she is “mixed up” and misremembering the incident.

When asked by HuffPost, several GOP senators on Tuesday would not say whether they think Blasey is lying, although many of them have declared their support for Kavanaugh and called Blasey’s claims into question.

On Tuesday night, Blasey submitted her own corroborating documents to the committee: signed affidavits from her husband and three friends with whom she shared her story in recent years, prior to Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh and Blasey are expected to testify before the committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh also faces sexual assault allegations from his Yale University classmate Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh exposed his penis to her when they were in college.

A third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward Wednesday morning claiming that when she and Kavanaugh were in high school, he regularly participated in drunken parties where he would “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls,” such as groping them without their consent.

Writing in a sworn declaration, Swetnick also alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge “were present” when she was subject to “gang rape” at one of these parties.

Swetnick wrote that some of this alleged abuse occurred during “Beach Week.” Kavanaugh lists a “Beach Week” in his June 1982 calendar, though it’s not clear whether that is the same Beach Week. Swetnick did not specify the year her alleged assault happened, but said the parties where she, Kavanaugh and Judge were all present took place between 1981 and 1983.

