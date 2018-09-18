Brett Kavanaugh In 2015: 'What Happens At Georgetown Prep Stays At Georgetown Prep'

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she told The Washington Post on Sunday.

She said that she was 15 and the then-17-year-old Kavanaugh was drunk when he held her down, covering her mouth with his hand as he attempted to take off her clothes.

Blasey said Kavanaugh and a friend of his, Mark Judge, turned up music to drown out her screams.

Kavanaugh has flatly denied the claim, and he and Blasey could have a chance next week to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the alleged episode.

As Mother Jones points out, a book by Judge mentions Kavanaugh and his apparent love of binge-drinking while at the school. And in an April 2014 speech to the Yale Law School Federalist Society, Kavanaugh relayed his drinking adventures with friends.

Of course, many young people drink before they’re 21. But sexual aggression is not a rite of passage for boys, and the allegations against Kavanaugh are far more disturbing than simply a young person who drank alcohol during high school.