Brett Kavanaugh Says ‘We're Loud, Obnoxious Drunks’ In 1983 Letter

In a 1983 letter published by The New York Times on Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh suggests that he and his friends should warn the neighbors that they are “obnoxious drunks” prior to their “Beach Week” trip.

The Times, which reviewed a copy of the handwritten note, reported that Kavanaugh acknowledged the letter was his.

“This is a note I wrote to organize ‘Beach Week’ in the summer of 1983,” Kavanaugh told the paper through his lawyers, declining to comment further.

The letter outlines the group’s plans for a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, where Kavanaugh and his friends rented a condo to host parties. It lays out intentions to invite girls over and “beg” them to stay.

“I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomed with open .... ,” the letter reads. “Anyway I think we’re all set.”

Kavanaugh ends the letter by signing off, “FFFFF, Bart.”

A book by Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge, Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk, references a “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who “puked in someone’s car the other night.”

During Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, he refused to say whether “Bart O’Kavanaugh” actually referred to him.

LEAHY: Judge Kavanaugh, I’m trying to get a straight answer from you under oath. Are you Bart Kavanaugh that he’s referring to, yes or no?



KAVANAUGH: You’d have to ask him.



Letter is signed “Bart.” https://t.co/i2p0japj5v — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2018

However, the letter’s postscript seems to support that conclusion:

“P.S. It would probably be a good idea on Sat. the 18th to warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us.”

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly assaulting or harassing them and other women during his time in high school and college. He has denied those allegations.