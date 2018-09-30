Yet Another Former Classmate Of Brett Kavanaugh Says He Drank More Than He Lets On

“It is truth that is at stake, and I believe that the ability to speak the truth, even when it does not reflect well upon oneself, is a paramount quality we seek in our nation’s most powerful judges,” Ludington said in a statement to the Times.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on Friday to recommend Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination advance to a full Senate hearing. Shortly after, the White House agreed to request the FBI to dig into the accusations against Kavanaugh.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked that the FBI investigate Kavanaugh’s old drinking habits, as well as several other statements by the judge that the senator believes may have been lies. Lying to Congress under oath is a federal crime.

On Monday, NBC News reported that the FBI planned to talk with Ludington this week. The FBI declined to comment when asked HuffPost for confirmation.