Brett Kavanaugh’s freshman year college roommate is the latest Yale alumnus to come forward and accuse the Supreme Court nominee of lying under oath.

James Roche told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night that Kavanaugh was “notably heavier in his drinking than other people,” recalling that he was “drunk frequently.”

“Not only did I know he wasn’t telling the truth, I knew that he knew he wasn’t telling the truth,” Roche said. “I can tell you that he would come home and he was incoherent, stumbling, he would sometimes be singing … he would throw up and then in the morning have a lot of trouble getting out of bed.”

Roche isn’t the only one countering parts of Kavanaugh’s testimony.

Former Yale classmates Liz Swisher, Chad Ludington and Lynne Brookes have also made public statements about Kavanaugh’s excessive drinking during their youth.

Three women ― Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick ― have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or misconduct in the 1980s. The accusations have become a stumbling block for the federal judge as he faces Senate confirmation.

Swetnick referred to the judge as a “mean drunk” who “groped” girls at high school parties. She accused him of being present during a “gang rape” in the early 1980s.

Roche told Cooper that he had never personally seen the judge behave aggressively toward women, but he said he knew from experience with Ramirez that “there is zero chance she is making up this story,” adding that he also believes Ford “is telling the truth.”