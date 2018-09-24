“I knew today was a day of solidarity for women who have come forward against Brett [Kavanaugh] and for all the women who have lived out loud or in silence with the experience of sexual assault,” wrote Gabrielle McCaffrey, digital director at the progressive organization Demand Justice.

“Even though I was getting married it was really important to me to make the effort to show up. Coming forward is never easy and puts the survivor at such risk and I’m so appreciative of the women who do this work every day, and who tell their story and make other people feel supported to tell theirs.”