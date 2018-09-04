Read Live Updates From Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee begins Tuesday.

Kavanaugh and the White House did “intense” prep work to prepare for the hearing, Yahoo News reported last week.

President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

11:01 a.m. ET

Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who said he’s participated in 15 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, called Kavanaugh “one of the most qualified nominees ― if not the most qualified nominee ― I have seen.”

― Nina Golgowski

10:51 a.m. ET

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) asked that Chairman Grassley renew and revisit Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s motion to adjourn, noting the committee has only 10-15 percent of documents about Kavanaugh.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) echoed Harris’ concern. “Ninety percent of [Kavanaugh’s] records” have been held, he said.

“The fact is we are about to proceed with a historic hearing ... having a hearing toward someone having a lifetime appointment on the most important court in the land,” he said. “We’re going into this only having access to 10 percent of the body of work of this man’s career. We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary ... we have gotten far more for every Supreme Court justice that has been mentioned here, far more than just 10 percent.”

“That’s not fair, that’s not right. It undermines our ability to do our job. It’s just plain wrong,” he added.

― Saba Hamedy

10:45 a.m. ET

“This is a hearing about who will sit on the highest court of our land. This is a hearing about who will sit in a house that symbolizes our system of justice in this country,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told the room. She urged the committee to release as many documents as possible, citing a democratic process that prioritizes due process and transparency.

“That is why we have public courtrooms. That is why we have requirements … that there will be transparency,” Harris said.

― Sara Boboltz

10:43 a.m. ET

Kavanugh’s kids, who started the hearing sitting behind their father, have left the room.

― Paige Lavender

10:39 a.m. ET

An aide set up a prop behind Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) containing quotes by former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) in which he complained about access to documents during Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan’s 2010 confirmation hearings.

It read, in part: “I think we are entitled to know why some of these documents have been withheld on the privacy rubric. We have no certification that the archivists have fully complied with the request of the committee. I just hate to go forward.”

― Sara Boboltz

10:38 a.m. ET

“Do you want this to go on all day? I’ve been accused of having a mob rule session,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says, noting he led the confirmation hearing proceedings for now-Justice Neil Gorsuch without that accusation.

“This is the same Chuck Grassley that ran the Gorsuch hearings,” he added.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) noted that it was Grassley’s colleague from Texas, Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who made the “mob rule” comment.

― Saba Hamedy

10:32 a.m. ET

Republican Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) says this is the first hearing he’s seen being carried out “according to mob rule.” He said it’s “hard to take it seriously” when Democrats on the committee have “already made up their mind before the hearing. There’s nothing fair about that.”

― Saba Hamedy

10:31 a.m. ET

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the most senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the rush to confirm Kavanaugh “unprecedented.”

“I’ve been in the Senate for 19 Supreme Court nominations,” he said. “What is being done here is unprecedented, and I keep coming back to the same question: What are we trying to hide? ... I’m just sorry to see the Senate Judiciary Committee descend this way.”

― Nina Golgowski

10:23 a.m. ET

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has refused to bring Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-Conn.) motion to adjourn the hearing to a vote. Because the committee is not in executive session, he said, he is not required to do so.

― Sara Boboltz

10:09 a.m. ET

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) cited the committee’s responsibility to properly review Supreme Court nominees in requesting the hearing’s postponement.

“Mr. Chairman, we waited for more than a year with a vacancy within the Supreme Court under the direction of your leader in the United States Senate and the republic survived. I think the treatment was shabby of Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee. The fact that we cannot take a few days or weeks to have a complete review of Judge Kavanaugh’s record is unfair to the American people,” he said.

― Nina Golgowski

10:08 a.m. ET

“I really regret this but I think you have to understand the frustration on this side of the aisle,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said about the continued disruptions. “Everyone on this side of the aisle wants to be able to do a good job. They want time to be able to consider what the findings are.”

She added: “And they’re serious: the torture issue, the Enron issue, all of these issues we want to be able to ask questions on.”

Feinstein also invoked Merrick Garland, the judge nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama whose confirmation hearings were blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the spring of 2016.

― Sara Boboltz

10:07 a.m. ET

Grassley again countered the Democratic senators’ criticisms, saying that the best way to judge a nominee’s record is through his decisions made in lower courts, referencing the number of documents that were released to the committee.

― Sara Boboltz

10:04 a.m. ET

NBC’s Kasie Hunt reported Democrats coordinated their protest strategy over the holiday weekend, with Schumer leading a call to plan the disruption.

Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me and @frankthorp



― Paige Lavender

9:58 a.m. ET

“Not one senator here has had time to read through those 40,000 pages,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said.

— Marina Fang

9:55 a.m. ET

Democrats are now pushing back again, asking for Grassley to reconsider Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-Conn.) motion to adjourn the hearing.

“We have been denied real access to the documents we need ... which turns this hearing into a charade and a mockery of our norms,” Blumenthal said.

.@SenBlumenthal calls to adjourn the Kavanaugh hearing.



― Marina Fang

9:54 a.m. ET

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has taken back control of the hearing and explains that he won’t delay the proceedings over the Democrats’ protest because the committee has already received scores of other documents and a questionnaire from Kavanaugh.

“Senators have had more than enough time and materials to assess Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications,” he says, adding that “I know today is an exciting day.”

— Marina Fang

9:53 a.m. ET

“This committee has more materials for Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation than any nominee in history,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in response to criticism over the withheld documents.

― Sara Boboltz

9:50 a.m. ET

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) questioned the White House’s assertion of executive privilege to block more than 100,000 pages of records from Kavanaugh’s time serving the George W. Bush White House from release.

― Sara Boboltz

9:44 a.m. ET

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) have also called for the hearing to be postponed.

― Nina Golgowski

9:41 a.m. ET

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) kicked off the day by citing the 42,000 pages of documents senators were given hours before the hearing started. As she spoke, protesters disrupted the hearing.

WOW: Kamala Harris and Senate Democrats interrupt Chuck Grassley's introduction of Brett Kavanaugh over all the withheld White House documents on the nominee.



― Paige Lavender & Sara Boboltz

9:36 a.m. ET

Kavanaugh has entered the hearing room. Things will get started shortly.

― Paige Lavender

9:16 a.m. ET

Kavanaugh will vow to be “a neutral and impartial arbiter” if confirmed, according to excerpts of his opening statement.

“I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge,” Kavanaugh said in the statement released by the White House. “I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.”

― Nina Golgowski

8:54 a.m. ET

Protesters have gathered outside Kavanaugh’s hearing room, wearing red cloaks and white bonnets that resemble the dystopian attire featured in the novel turned Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

― Nina Golgowski

7:28 a.m. ET

The Washington Post reported Sunday that hours before Kavanaugh’s hearing was to start, 42,000 pages of documents were released on his time working in the White House under George W. Bush. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “not a single senator” would be able to review all the documents before the start of Kavanaugh’s hearing.

