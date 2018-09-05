Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing continues Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing kicked off with chaos Tuesday as Democrats demanded more time to review 42,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s time working in President George W. Bush’s White House. Theirs wasn’t the only coordinated dissent in the room ― protesters also disrupted the proceedings.

10:52 a.m. ET

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) voiced her concern over Kavanaugh’s stance on gun rights, citing a dissent in which he argued that a ban on semi-automatic rifles violated the Second Amendment, according to the argument laid out in a 2008 Supreme Court decision, because those weapons are not so different from semi-automatic handguns, which the opinion said were generally protected. At the hearing, Kavanaugh defended his opinion and disagreed with Feinstein’s assessment that the weapons are not in “common use.”

Asked how he “reconcile[s]” his words with “the hundreds of school shootings that have taken place with assault weapons in recent years,” Kavanaugh acknowledged that “violence in schools is something we all detest.” But he added, “My job, as I saw it, was to follow the Second Amendment opinion of the Supreme Court whether or not I agreed with it.”

― Sara Boboltz

10:49 a.m. ET

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) tried to find out more about the nominee’s feelings on executive powers.

Feinstein: Can a sitting president be required to respond to a subpoena?



Kavanaugh: “I can’t give you an answer on that hypothetical question." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) September 5, 2018

― Igor Bobic

10:42 a.m. ET

If things get too out of hand at Kavanaugh's hearing, don't worry, his stunt double is sitting right behind him: pic.twitter.com/1TIKLaynXD — waitwait (@waitwait) September 5, 2018

His “stunt double” would be Don McGahn, President Donald Trump’s outgoing White House counsel. McGahn has played a key role in helping cement Trump’s judicial legacy, leading White House efforts for the nominations of both Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as scores of other lower-court judges.

― Marina Fang

10:41 a.m. ET

PBS’s Lisa Desjardins said seats available to the public for Kavanaugh’s hearing were empty early in the day on Wednesday, despite there being a line outside the hearing for people waiting to get in.

NOW: Police and staff are keeping all seats for the public empty. No more public inside. There is a line outside, unclear if this is temporary.



This is why you hear no more protests. pic.twitter.com/ZMOzwvUYU7 — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 5, 2018

― Paige Lavender

10:40 a.m. ET

Kavanaugh called Roe v. Wade, the landmark reproductive rights Supreme Court opinion, an “important” precedent that has been reaffirmed “many times,” including in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey case.

“Casey reaffirmed it and became a precedent on precedent,” Kavanaugh said.

Responding to a comment from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) about not wanting to go back to a time when abortion is outlawed, Kavanaugh said, “I don’t live in a bubble. I live in the real world.”

When Feinstein asked whether he believed a woman had a right to choose an abortion, Kavanaugh reiterated again that Roe is “an important precedent of the Supreme Court.”

― Igor Bobic

10:05 a.m. ET

Kavanaugh repeatedly stressed Wednesday that he views U.S. v. Nixon, the landmark Supreme Court opinion that ordered President Richard Nixon to turn over White House recordings toward the end of the Watergate investigation, as one of the best examples of judicial independence.

On the second day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate, Kavanaugh called the opinion “one of the greatest moments in judicial history.”

During a roundtable discussion with other lawyers in 1999, however, Kavanaugh said, “maybe Nixon was wrongly decided ― heresy though it is to say so.” At the time, Kavanaugh said the opinion “took away the power of the president to control information in the executive branch by holding that the courts had power and jurisdiction to order the president to disclose information in response to a subpoena sought by a subordinate executive branch official.”

― Igor Bobic

10 a.m. ET

It’s going to be a long day. Here’s the schedule for Day Two of Kavanaugh’s hearing, via CNN.

9:30 a.m.-noon: Questioning

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.: Break

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Questioning

1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Lunch

1:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: Questioning

3:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: Break

4 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Questioning

6:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Dinner

6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.: Questioning

― Jen Bendery

9:57 a.m. ET

Grassley asked whether Kavanaugh would have a problem ruling against the president who nominated him, a common concern among Democrats.

“No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” Kavanaugh said. “No matter where you come from, no matter how rich you are, how poor you are, no matter your race, gender, your position in life … it’s all equal justice under law.”

He praised a 1952 decision by the court to rule against then-President Harry Truman for seizing steel mills and emphasized the importance of “resisting public pressure.”

― Sara Boboltz

9:50 a.m. ET

“I want the losing party in every case to come out and say, ‘Kavanaugh gave me a fair shake,’” the nominee replied when asked what makes a good Supreme Court justice.

― Sara Boboltz

9:44 a.m. ET

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted her opposition to Kavanaugh on Wednesday morning, arguing he would “of course” work to “gut or overturn” Roe v. Wade.

If Brett Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, will he help gut or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in America? Yes, of course he will. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

She previously warned of Kavanaugh’s potential impact on health care access.

― Paige Lavender & Sara Boboltz

9:43 a.m. ET

Grassley explained today’s format: 30 minutes of questioning from each senator, with a 30-minute lunch break around 12:15. After five senators have completed their rounds of questioning. Kavanaugh can request other breaks, if needed.

— Marina Fang

9:40 a.m. ET

Kavanaugh’s two daughters, Margaret, 13, and Liza, 10, did not join their parents for the start of the second day of the confirmation hearing. The girls left early in the first day of the hearing amid continued protests.

― Sara Boboltz

9:39 a.m. ET

And we’re off to the races. Protesters just interrupted the opening minutes of Day Two, just as Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) brought up the arrests from Tuesday.

― Marina Fang

8:16 a.m. ET

HuffPost’s Jen Bendery noted on Twitter that the two senators who could decide Kavanaugh’s fate ― Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) ― have both voted to confirm all of President Donald Trump’s other anti-abortion judges.

So Kavanaugh's confirmation is gonna come down to two GOP senators, Collins and Murkowski, and a handful of red-state Dems.



A reminder that Collins and Murkowski have voted to confirm ALL of Trump's other anti-abortion lifetime judges. https://t.co/mBnJI4cb5r — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 4, 2018