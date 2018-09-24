Brett Kavanaugh Claims Past Virginity As Defense Against Sexual Assault Claims

Blasey alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her and attempted to take off her clothes during a party. She contends that he was drunk at the time and that he only stopped after a classmate threw himself on top of them, giving her a chance to run away.

It should go without saying that virginity does not mean a person is not capable of drunkenly groping another person against her will.

Kavanaugh’s statement on his virginity was called into question on Tuesday when history professor Stephen Kantrowitz tweeted that Kavanaugh told him a different story during their freshmen year at Yale University.

Kantrowitz told HuffPost in an emailed statement that he was compelled to reveal a private conversation with Kavanaugh due to the “tremendous importance of honesty and integrity to serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court.”

“Contrary to his assertion that he remained a virgin ‘for many years’ after high school, during our freshman year he described losing his virginity,” Kantrowitz wrote. “I remember this distinctly because it was the first time I had had such a conversation with an acquaintance who was not a friend. I have no first-hand knowledge of any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, but I thought this conversation was relevant as it goes to the question of his truthfulness.”

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself and thrusting his penis at her face when they were both college students at Yale during the 1983-84 school year. Ramirez says they were both intoxicated at that party and that she isn’t entirely sure of her memories.