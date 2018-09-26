Read Brett Kavanaugh's Prepared Testimony To Senate On Christine Blasey Ford's Accusation

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s prepared remarks about Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against him.

Blasey and Kavanuagh are both scheduled to testify before the panel on Thursday.

Blasey has alleged Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her and attempted to remove her clothing at a small party in suburban Maryland when they were both in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh, now a federal appeals court judge, has vehemently denied sexually assaulting anyone.

Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have come forward this week with sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh stemming from the 1980s. Both accusers’ legal teams have suggested their clients would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.