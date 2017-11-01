6 Women Accuse Hollywood Producer Brett Ratner Of Sexual Harassment Or Misconduct: Report

Six women have accused Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, according to a Los Angeles Times report published Wednesday.

Natasha Henstridge alleged that Ratner, executive producer of the TV series “Prison Break,” forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 19.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she told the Times. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” denied the accusations.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer told the Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”