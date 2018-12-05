Brian Tyree Henry Praises Viola Davis: 'I Want To Follow In Her Footsteps'

Brian Tyree Henry discussed his excitement over working with his “Widows” co-star Viola Davis, saying he hopes to follow in her footsteps.

Asked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his experience working with the Oscar-winning actress, the “Atlanta” actor described it as a “living, breathing master class.”

“I truly, truly have admired this woman for years, and I want to follow in her footsteps,” he said.

Henry plays Jamal Manning in “Widows,” which was directed by Steve McQueen and is now playing in theaters.

Davis, who runs JuVee Productions with her husband, Julius Tennon, shared during her speech at THR’s Women in Entertainment event this week why they launched the production company.

“We started it because I got tired of always celebrating movies that didn’t have me in it,” she said. “I don’t mean me Viola, I mean me as a black woman. I was tired of seeing the expansive imagination of writers when they wrote the mess, the joy, the beauty, the femininity of white characters.”