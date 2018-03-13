Bride Busted For DUI On The Way To Her Wedding

Maybe next time she’ll say “I do” ― to driving sober.

An Arizona woman involved in a three-car wreck was charged Monday with driving under the influence ― on the way to her wedding, according to news reports.

Wearing a diaphanous dress for her big day, a handcuffed Amber Young, 32, was pictured being ushered by an officer into a Marana Police Department squad car.

“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” Sgt. Chriswell Scott wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per People.

Police said officers arrived at the crash scene about 10:30 a.m., and “one person was transported with minor injuries.”

Young was booked, her blood sample extracted and she signed a criminal citation to appear in court later, reports say. She was released to her fiance.

Scott said he didn’t know if the two went ahead with the wedding date.