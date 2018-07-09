Brie Larson Posts Exciting New Detail About 'Captain Marvel' Movie

It’s a wrap!

Brie Larson, the star of Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie, seems to have indicated that “Captain Marvel” has finished shooting.

On Sunday the Oscar-winning actress tweeted a photo of the “Captain Marvel” clapperboard — covered in signatures, presumably from the cast and crew — on a calendar page. Although the post does not have a caption, the calendar has a red circle around July 6 with the number 75 and “last day” written on that date. “Home” is written on July 7.

Co-director Ryan Fleck has apparently confirmed the news on Instagram with an elusive post of his own, which features a photo of what looks like a shooting schedule. The page reads “Day 75 of 75” for July 6, suggesting that filming has been completed.

A post shared by Ryan Fleck (@fleck.ryan) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

Since Marvel Studios will not have a panel for “Captain Marvel” at San Diego’s Comic-Con this month and has a history of being tight-lipped about its films, this may be the last bit of “Captain Marvel” news released for a while.

Fans on Twitter clearly wanted more.

FIZZING!! Captain Marvel has officially wrapped! Bring on March 2019. 👊 💥 https://t.co/mCSMEvxuk2 — Kenny Williams (@Ohheykenny) July 8, 2018

captain marvel trailer please tell me where u are — odin hate account (@quillloki) July 8, 2018

In 2016, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Vulture that Larson’s Captain Marvel will be “the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

Her Captain Marvel will also reportedly be the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following in the footsteps of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Despite the juicy role, the “Room” actress revealed to the Associated Press in June that she almost turned down the part — and it wasn’t because of the intense workout sessions in order to look the part of a superhero.

“There’s a lot about it that felt like a big decision, and it’s not just a big decision for myself — it’s a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends,” she said. “It’s a big change for everybody, and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing for me.”

“I never want to make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling, so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over,” she added. “And then once I felt like I had made the right decision — which was doing it — I got both feet in, and I’m really happy.”