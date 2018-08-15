These British Royals Look So Much Alike, It's Uncanny

The genetics sure are strong in the British royal family.
Yes, we get it: People in the same family tend to look alike. But some of the resemblances between these relatives ― Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, and Prince William and Prince George, for example ― are striking, to say the least.
Below, we’ve compiled side-by-side images of British royal family members who are dead ringers for one another.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan Markle Style Evolution