RELATIONSHIPS
08/15/2018 04:30 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

These British Royals Look So Much Alike, It's Uncanny

Prince Harry is a dead ringer for his grandfather Prince Philip.
By Kelsey Borresen and Damon Dahlen

The genetics sure are strong in the British royal family

Yes, we get it: People in the same family tend to look alike. But some of the resemblances between these relatives ― Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, and Prince William and Prince George, for example ― are striking, to say the least. 

Below, we’ve compiled side-by-side images of British royal family members who are dead ringers for one another. 

  • Prince Charles and Prince Harry as kids
    On the left, a young Charles in 1952; his son Harry in a 1988 photo on the right.
    Getty Images
    On the left, a young Charles in 1952; his son Harry in a 1988 photo on the right.
  • Prince Charles and Prince Harry as adults
    A bearded Charles is seen in a 1976 photo on the left; to the right, his son Harry in 2017.
    Getty Images
    A bearded Charles is seen in a 1976 photo on the left; to the right, his son Harry in 2017.
  • Young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte
    On the left, a 1929 photo of the queen as a young girl; on the right, her great-granddaughter Charlotte in 2016.&nbsp;
    Getty Images
    On the left, a 1929 photo of the queen as a young girl; on the right, her great-granddaughter Charlotte in 2016. 
  • Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte today
    The resemblance doesn't stop there. These two look a whole lot alike -- right down to their expressions -- in this 2012 photo
    Getty Images
    The resemblance doesn't stop there. These two look a whole lot alike -- right down to their expressions -- in this 2012 photo of the queen and this 2017 photo of Charlotte. 
  • Prince Edward and Prince William
    So handsome! On the left, Edward in 1982; on the right, his nephew William in 1999.
    Getty Images
    So handsome! On the left, Edward in 1982; on the right, his nephew William in 1999.
  • Prince William and Prince George
    On the left, William in 1984; on the right, his son George in 2015. In their matching outfits, they could pass for twins.&nbs
    Getty Images
    On the left, William in 1984; on the right, his son George in 2015. In their matching outfits, they could pass for twins. 
  • Prince Philip and Prince Harry
    Philip is seen in a 1945 photo on the left; on the right, his grandson Harry in 2016.
    AP/Getty Images
    Philip is seen in a 1945 photo on the left; on the right, his grandson Harry in 2016.
  • Princess Diana and Prince William
    On the left, Princess Diana looking stunning in a 1986 photo; on the right, her dashing son William in 2001.
    Getty Images
    On the left, Princess Diana looking stunning in a 1986 photo; on the right, her dashing son William in 2001.
  • Prince Charles and Prince George
    On the left, a 1951 photo of a young Charles; on the right, his grandson George in 2015.
    Getty Images
    On the left, a 1951 photo of a young Charles; on the right, his grandson George in 2015.
  • The Queen Mother and Princess Eugenie
    On the left, a 1914 portrait of a young Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (who later became the Queen Mother); on the right, her great-gra
    Getty Images
    On the left, a 1914 portrait of a young Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (who later became the Queen Mother); on the right, her great-granddaughter Eugenie in 2009.
  • Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry
    On the left,&nbsp;Sarah, Duchess of York, carries her daughter Eugenie on her shoulders in a 1992 photo; on the right, the la
    Getty Images
    On the left, Sarah, Duchess of York, carries her daughter Eugenie on her shoulders in a 1992 photo; on the right, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, holds her son Harry in a 1986 photo. Eugenie and Harry are cousins.
  • Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne
    On the left, the queen in 1972; on the right, her daughter Anne in 2016.
    Getty Images
    On the left, the queen in 1972; on the right, her daughter Anne in 2016.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
headshot
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
headshot
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Prince Harry British Royal Family Queen Elizabeth Ii Charles, Prince Of Wales
These British Royals Look So Much Alike, It's Uncanny
CONVERSATIONS