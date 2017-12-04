Britney Spears Surprises Fans With Impromptu Birthday Performance

Britney Spears celebrated her birthday over the weekend by delivering an off-the-cuff (and soulful) gift to her die-hard fans.

On Dec. 2, the pop superstar rang in her 36th year with an a cappella take on the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The no-frills performance took place in her Los Angeles mansion, which has been decked out in lights and an enormous Christmas tree for the holidays.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

“I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this,” Spears wrote in the caption accompanying the photo. “Singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?!”

She went on to thank her fans for their birthday greetings, adding, “I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!”

As Spears also pointed out, the move was inspired by her self-proclaimed idol, Madonna. The Material Girl, 59, wished Spears a happy birthday on Instagram a day early with an acoustic cover of “Toxic,” performed in honor of World AIDS Day, which was Dec. 1.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:45pm PST