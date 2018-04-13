Britney Spears Left The Crowd Shook At The GLAAD Media Awards

Spears accepted the award from Ricky Martin, who called her “an artist, a fighter and a friend.”

“She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following who says nothing and does nothing,” Martin said. “But instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.”

The crowd seemed legitimately shook to be in Spears’ presence. Among those eager to pose for snapshots with the star after the show were Kenworthy and Rippon.