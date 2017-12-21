Britney Spears To Kick Off 2018 With A New Year's Eve Performance

Britney Spears is set to usher in a new era ― and a new year ― as only she can.

The pop icon, who wraps her “Britney: Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, is set to kick off 2018 by performing her hits “Toxic” and “Work Bitch” on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” the show has announced.

Spears joins a stacked “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” lineup that includes Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson. The star, who turned 36 earlier this month, confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:32am PST

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” can be a tough gig. Lest we forget Mariah Carey, who rang in 2017 with a disastrous performance that was littered with technical mishaps. (Mimi is ending the year on a much stronger note.)

Spears won’t be taking any risks. Unlike Carey, she won’t be crooning to a crowd of revelers from a chilly Times Square. Instead, her performance will be broadcast from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where “Britney: Piece of Me” takes place.