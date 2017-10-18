Ilana Glazer Has No Problem Firing Men For Sexual Harassment

Yas, queen.
Ilana Glazer has revealed that she has fired men in the past for sexual harassment.
On Tuesday, the “Broad City” star and co-creator responded to the viral #MeToo hashtag — which has been used on social media as a way to show the extent of sexual assault and harassment against women in the wake of the accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein.
“I’ve been sexually harassed countless times, in middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students!” Glazer wrote in a post on Instagram.
The 30-year-old also admitted that she has “fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy” due to harassment.
Yet, despite her position of power, she was actually questioned about the firings.
Glazer said she was asked whether she was sure about the sexual harassment. “Okay yeah lemme think for a sec — YEAH I’M FUCKING SURE,” she wrote, “cuz getting sexually harassed seems to be constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare.”
