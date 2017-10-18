Ilana Glazer Has No Problem Firing Men For Sexual Harassment

Yas, queen.

Ilana Glazer has revealed that she has fired men in the past for sexual harassment.

“I’ve been sexually harassed countless times, in middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students!” Glazer wrote in a post on Instagram.

The 30-year-old also admitted that she has “fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy” due to harassment.

Yet, despite her position of power, she was actually questioned about the firings.