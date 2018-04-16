Here's Your First Look At 'Broadway Bares: Game Night'

Musical theater fans can expect “an unparalleled evening of seductive striptease” later this spring with the return of a wildly popular Broadway-meets-burlesque spectacular.

On June 17, more than 150 of New York’s most well-toned dancers will take to the stage of the Hammerstein Ballroom for “Broadway Bares: Game Night.” The 28th installment of the annual fundraiser promises to “put a sassy, seductive spin on games you know and love,” including “a pulsating poke at pinball” and “saucy virtual reality video games,” officials wrote in a press release.

Catch a behind-the-scenes peek at the show in the video above.

The 2018 edition will be co-directed by Nick Kenkel (“Catch Me If You Can,” “Half Time”) and choreographer, dancer and musician Laya Barak. Aaron Hamilton will serve as associate director.

“Broadway Bares” was first created in 1992 by Tony-winning “Kinky Boots” director Jerry Mitchell. Since then, the event has raised more than $17.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit group dedicated to AIDS-related causes across the U.S.

Previous installments of the show have ranged from 2012’s naughty fairy tale “Happy Endings” to 2017’s college-themed bacchanal, “Strip U.”

Check out some (slightly risqué) photos from “Broadway Bares: Game Night” below.