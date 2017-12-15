COMEDY
James Corden, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron Bring The Circus To NYC Streets

It's the greatest show on earth. Well, in New York at least.
By Lee Moran

James Corden brought a circus atmosphere to the streets of New York with his latest “Crosswalk the Musical” production.

Stars of upcoming circus-themed movie “The Greatest Showman” joined the fun, which aired on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show.”

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya helped Corden stop traffic at 53rd Street and Broadway as they belted out songs from their movie musicals in front of bemused motorists and passersby.

Each time the stoplights changed, they sprinted back into the wings onto the sidewalk to prepare for their next performance.

As is to be expected with the recurring skit (usually filmed in Los Angeles), there was plenty of silliness as Corden repeatedly mispronounced Jackman’s first name and the pair came close to a falling out.

They managed to resolve their (spoof) differences, however, and ended with a “Fame” parody like no other.

Check out the full musical in the clip above.

