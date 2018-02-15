Broccoli has a bad reputation, and unfortunately it’s somewhat deserved. All too often this vegetable gets cooked beyond recognition. Stalks become limp; the color of the head fades. It’s pitiful. George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, banned broccoli from Air Force One and publicly admitted he still won’t touch this veggie.
But if you know how to make broccoli actually taste good, it can be glorious. In fact, Barack Obama has said it’s his favorite food.
It’s time everyone gave broccoli one more chance. Not just because it pairs extremely well with cheese, but because it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Broccoli has special cholesterol-lowering benefits, is loaded with vitamins A and D, and it has unique anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains a significant amount of protein ― one cup has about 2.5 grams ― and is full of fiber. (It is, however, an incomplete protein so should be eaten in combination with other foods such as potatoes and carrots.)
Pretty impressive, huh? And when prepared in one of the 29 recipes below, it’s delicious, too.