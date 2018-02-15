Broccoli has a bad reputation, and unfortunately it’s somewhat deserved. All too often this vegetable gets cooked beyond recognition. Stalks become limp; the color of the head fades. It’s pitiful. George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, banned broccoli from Air Force One and publicly admitted he still won’t touch this veggie.

But if you know how to make broccoli actually taste good, it can be glorious. In fact, Barack Obama has said it’s his favorite food.