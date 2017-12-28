12 Dead In Massive Blaze At Bronx Apartment Building

At least 12 people have died in a massive fire at a five-story apartment building near the Bronx Zoo in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that at least 12 people have died and at least four people were critically injured in the blaze Thursday night.

The deceased ranged in age from 1 to 50 years old.

De Blasio, speaking at a Bronx news conference about 10 p.m., called it “the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century.”

The fire began on the building’s first floor just before 7 p.m., according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

“This tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude,” Nigro told reporters. He said that tenants “died on various floors” of the building.

Xanral Collins, who witnessed the fire, told the New York Post he saw a man run into the building yelling for his children. “He couldn’t get in,” Collins told the Post. “I saw him screaming, ‘My babies are dead! My babies are dead!’”

Eric Phillips, the mayor’s press secretary, initially confirmed six fatalities to The Associated Press but said the ultimate death total remains uncertain.

The fire department said over 160 firefighters were on the scene.

Fire officials briefed De Blasio on the situation after he arrived at a school across the street from the building around 9:30 p.m.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Firefighters worked to rescue residents from the building’s 25 apartment units while temperatures in the city were in the teens.