Brooklyn Decker Says Having Children 'Sucked The Life Out Of My Body'

Brooklyn Decker doesn’t like to keep answering questions about her body after having two children, but because of trolls on Twitter ― she’ll keep fighting back.

The “Grace and Frankie” actress replied to a social media user last week after the critic said the former model and Sports Illustrated cover star now “looks gangly.”

The Twitter user, whose posts are now protected, also mentioned that the 31-year-old “looked so good” in the 2011 film, “Just Go With It.” Decker wasn’t having it.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Brooklyn Decker participated in the BUILD Speaker Series last August in New York.

“My children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones. I don’t know what else to tell you,” the 31-year-old answered back. “I miss my boobs too- I don’t even know what to call them now.”

The tweet garnered praise from lots of Decker’s fans and many moms who have found themselves in the same situation after having children.

“I FELT THIS,” one mom answered. “Everyday I feel like a bag of bones.”

“That’s how I feel... This is just who I am now!” Decker replied back.

The actress also joked about dealing with her new boobs and her old bras, which she said she still hasn’t replaced.

“The funny thing is I haven’t had the time to buy new bras, so they are like empty shells of their former life. A daily reminder of what once was!” Decker said to a mom, who also said that she was left wondering where her boobs went after two kids.

Decker has two children ― Hank, 3, and Stevie, 1, with former tennis player Andy Roddick.

Much like her best friend, Chrissy Teigen, Decker shows her social media followers the real side of motherhood.

When she couldn’t make it to the Golden Globe Awards a few years ago because of her then-newborn son, the model shared a photo of her herself in a baggy t-shirt joking that while she wasn’t there, her kid was “sucking on a golden globe tho.” ﻿