People Want To Know Why Brooklyn Museum's New African Art Curator Is White

The Brooklyn Museum is having a “Black Panther” moment.

The museum announced on Monday that it had appointed two new curators: Drew Sawyer for photography, and Kristen Windmuller-Luna, who will manage the museum’s African art collections.

People are not happy that both curators, but particularly Windmuller-Luna, are white.

Most critics of the choice, including scholars who work in the field of art history, wondered why the museum couldn’t find a qualified black candidate as a curator of African art. Some said the hire highlighted a general lack of diversity in the arts, while others suggested the hires were just another sign of Brooklyn’s gentrification.

BETTER HEADLINE: "Brooklyn Museum Welcomes Two New Cultural Colonizers for African Art and Photography"



Seriously, @brooklynmuseum? There goes the neighborhood for good. https://t.co/Ssdt4FUofI — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 27, 2018

BROOKLYN MUSEUM WELCOMES TWO NEW CURSTORS FOR...............

***AFRICAN ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY** pic.twitter.com/EzmoiREAhr — 𝑹𝑨𝑼𝑳 🦋 (@fauxdeity) March 27, 2018

Were the majority of African Americans privy to this.job opening? I'm not questioning their credentials I'm questioning @brooklynmuseum process in making their choice. — SpinsterExtraodinair (@msorvam) March 28, 2018

Meanwhile, other Twitter users are comparing the hire to the museum heist scene from the hit film “Black Panther.” The scene begins with antagonist Erik “Killmonger” Stevens browsing through a museum while security watches closely over him. A white female curator eventually approaches Killmonger and gives him the history of the West African artifacts he’s looking at.

When Killmonger tells her that one of the artifacts actually originated from the fictional Wakanda and was stolen by British soldiers, the curator looks surprised.

“How do you think your ancestors got these,” Killmonger asks the woman, after saying he would take the artifact. “Do you think they paid a fair price? Or did they take it, like they took everything else?”

I feel like I’m in a scene from #BlackPanther. This is new Brooklyn. https://t.co/2K2xflrciv — Erica Buddington (@ericabuddington) March 27, 2018

“We as museum professionals need to talk about the inclusion of this scene,” writes Casey Haughin, a Johns Hopkins University art student and editor of The Hopkins Exhibitionist, in an op-ed that went viral in February.

“The museum is presented as an illegal mechanism of colonialism, and along with that, a space which does not even welcome those whose culture it displays,” she continued.

That scene from the fictional Marvel film, and now the Brooklyn Museum’s latest hire, illustrate the very real lack of diversity in the art world.

African-Americans made up a mere 4 percent of all curators, conservators, educators and museum leaders, while Hispanics made up 3 percent and Asians made up 6 percent, according to a widespread museum demographic survey completed by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in 2015. White scholars occupied those roles at overwhelming rates, while people of color were more represented at museums through janitorial or security roles.

Mariët Westermann, vice president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, noted in the survey’s summary that this underrepresentation was a well-known phenomenon within museum circles.

That’s partly why art scholars of color are angry over the Brooklyn Museum’s hire.

“These are fraught issues, and the curator in question is a highly qualified scholar poised to do great work,” Ananda Cohen-Aponte, an art historian who teaches at Cornell University, wrote on Twitter.

“But we’re in a complex cultural moment where institutions are being held accountable in unprecedented ways, [especially with] social media bringing many more into the [conversation].”

This by no means discredits the achievements& qualifications of these curators, but saw this story making the rounds on my FB & can't help thinking how tropes of museum curators as gatekeepers (eg, #BlackPanther) draw on real world examples #POCarthistory https://t.co/0LJmRABroD — Ananda Cohen-Aponte (@drnandico) March 27, 2018

These are fraught issues, and the curator in question is a highly qualified scholar poised to do great work. But we're in a complex cultural moment where institutions are being held accountable in unprecedented ways, esp w social media bringing many more into the convo... — Ananda Cohen-Aponte (@drnandico) March 28, 2018

I think some of the bigger issues getting looped into these discussions are a rapidly whitening Brooklyn as gentrification & housing bubble reach all-time high. Brooklyn Museum has been great for the community but some see this as in step w/broader structural trends... — Ananda Cohen-Aponte (@drnandico) March 28, 2018

I just hope we can shift the conversation to productive dialogues around structural issues rather than individual ppl and museums. About pipelines to the profession, & longstanding barriers that exist in academia & especially art history vis a vis communities of color. — Ananda Cohen-Aponte (@drnandico) March 28, 2018

Brooklyn Museum and its curatorial staff did not respond to HuffPost’s questions over its hiring process and whether it had considered candidates of color, but a press release announcing Windmuller-Luna’s hire said she was selected because of her expertise in African art.

According to several biographies of her published by universities and museums, she has received her Ph.D. in African Art History from Princeton University, worked as an African Arts research specialist at Princeton’s art museum, and is a lecturer at Columbia University.

“Kristen is the perfect choice to build upon the Brooklyn Museum’s track record as an innovator in the collection and exhibition of the arts of Africa,” Jennifer Chi, the museum’s chief curator, said in the release.

Chi also said that Windmuller-Luna has a “vision for a new permanent collection installation that transforms how viewers relate to the arts of Africa” for the museum’s exhibit of African art in 1923.