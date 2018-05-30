Brooklyn Nets School ESPN Analyst Who Said They Don't Text Each Other

In a conversation Tuesday about how losing teams don’t have fun, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose brought up the Brooklyn Nets.

The team’s 28-54 record was worse than those of 11 other teams in the Eastern Conference this past regular season. Their season ended in early April.

“I promise you, the Nets. OK ... those players are not exchanging texts with each other this offseason,” said Rose on ESPN’s “Get Up!”

The Nets beg to differ.

Guard Jeremy Lin tweeted to correct Rose, noting that he hosted a team barbecue just last week. (We imagine that took a few texts to arrange.)

Hmm Jalen much respect to you but no idea where this came from lol. I just had the whole team over for a fat bbq last week. These are my homies...even @IAmCHAP24 lol https://t.co/rfB16GOZmA — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) May 29, 2018

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie seconded a fan’s tweet that called out how “inaccurate” Rose was.

You said it, not me. https://t.co/UtRxOZUOgx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 29, 2018

But the real proof was in a photo of a team-bonding trek in the hills above Los Angeles that forward DeMarre Carroll posted earlier this month.

Insert foot in mouth, Jalen Rose.

The analyst acknowledged he got the Nets wrong on Wednesday.

Love it. I stand corrected on this example. Any extra ribs?? https://t.co/O1AsvSNqdk — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) May 30, 2018