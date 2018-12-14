Brooklyn Woman Arrested After Videos Of Racist Attack On Train Emerge

Then she tried me so I had to detain her until the cops showed up 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C3UybusAxa

New York Police Department officers arrested a 40-year-old woman Thursday after videos emerged of her kicking and hitting a woman with an umbrella while calling her by an anti-Asian slur during a morning ride on the D train in Brooklyn.

Police said Anna Lushchinskaya was charged with felony assault after the racist and violent attack Tuesday morning, according to police.

Lushchinskaya was also charged with several misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint by the Brooklyn district attorney’s office obtained by the Gothamist.

ARRESTED: 40 year-old Anna Lushchinskaya was arrested by officers from Transit District 34 in Brooklyn and charged with felony assault in this case- Thank you to everyone who intervened and provided information https://t.co/UjCpEW49i4 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) December 13, 2018

In several videos, Lushchinkskaya, apparently enraged, yells “Fuck off” at an Asian woman who is looking down at her phone. She then appears to strike the woman’s hand.

Lushchinkskaya, who is white, then is shown putting her hair in a ponytail, removing an umbrella and keys from her purse and then kicking and striking the woman. Passengers on the train shout at Lushchinkskaya and appear to try to block her attack.

“They’re not letting me hit her back,” Lushchinkskaya shouts.

Lushchinkskaya continues kicking and hitting the woman with her umbrella, eventually breaking it, as other passengers yell for her to stop. As passengers keep them separated, Lushchinkskaya calls the victim a “fucking chink.”

The slur causes others on the train to denounce the woman.

Juan Ayala, who filmed the attack and shared it on his Twitter account PlatanoMan, can be heard saying to Lushchinkskaya, “Your white privilege ain’t working over here. Fuck out of here with that racist shit.”

WARNING: The videos below contain violence and explicit language.

In another video, shared by Twitter user @BlipintheCosmos, Ayala can be seen confronting Lushchinkskaya up close with his camera phone. She calls him a “Muslim,” and he replies, “I’m Dominican.”

As Ayala continues filming Lushchinkskaya, she pulls off his earphones and smacks his phone to the floor. Ayala then pulls the woman down to the floor and detains her.

Ayala later tweeted a photo of police arresting Lushchinkskaya.