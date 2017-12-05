COMEDY
'Robert Mueller's Coming To Town' In This 'Bruce Springsteen' Spoof

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI."
Jimmy Fallon got into the holiday mood to poke fun at President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

Fallon referred to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election by spoofing Bruce Springsteen’s cover of the classic Christmas song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI,” Fallon sang the chorus. “Robert Mueller’s coming to town, Robert Mueller’s coming to town...”

Check out the clip above, and compare it to Springsteen’s version below:

CONVERSATIONS